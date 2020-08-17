1/1
Cathy J. Koch
1958 - 2020
Koch, Cathy J. SCHENECTADY Cathy J. Koch, 62, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2020, at her home. She was born on August 6, 1958, daughter of the late Raymond and Amelia Burnash. Cathy is survived by her husband of 25.5 years, Daniel C. Koch; son, Ron Liddle Jr. (Donna); five grandchildren, Kelly, Dakota, Bianca, Dante, and Bryson; sisters, Elizabeth Clough (David), Corrine Lukowicz (Stephen), Theresa Bennett (William), Mary Burnash, and Laurie Burnash (Robert); brothers, Raymond Burnash (Sheila), and Harry Burnash (Lillian) and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gathering size will be based on the most current N.Y.S. requirements. Social distancing is to be observed at all services. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, at 1 p.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
