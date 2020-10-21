Rathbun, Cathy Williams SARANAC Cathy Williams Rathbun, recently of Saranac, N.Y., passed away after a short illness on October 1, 2020. Her family mourns her sudden passing with great sorrow. She was born in Albany, on June 3, 1951, to the late Walton and Mary Williams. She is survived by her husband Charles; and her loving daughter, Donna Simmons (Sam). Cathy, will forever be missed by her brothers, Walton Williams (Jane) and David Williams (Joanne); and her sisters, Edith DePaulo and Esther Sauter (Ronald), as well as many nieces and nephews.





