Taber, Cecelia Ann SCHENECTADY Cecelia Ann Taber, 78, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. She was born in Albany on May 27, 1942, a daughter of the late Carl and Alice G. (Peirce) Alger. After dedicating her many years as a homemaker, she then worked as an administrative assistant for several local doctors in the area. She then retired to care for her grandkids. Cecelia enjoyed camping, traveling attending shows and concerts. She was predeceased by her husband Harold in 2016; her son Brandan Scott Hanley, 1965; and a stepson, Paul Taber. Cecelia survived by two sons, Kevin (Denise) P. Hanley and Shawn (Tracey) P. Hanley; her daughter, Kelly M. (Antonio) Tavares DaSilva; two stepchildren, John (Sue) Taber and Mindy Taber; seven grandchildren, Kevin, Ashley, Kaylla, Brandan, Brett, Amadeu, and Kristen. Her stepgrandchildren, Jessica, Danny and Stephen; her three sisters, Joan Cooke, her twin, Mary Bailey and Patty Oddy. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 24, at Church of Saint Madeleine Sophie, 3500 Carman Road, Schenectady. Interment will follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a time to be announced. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com