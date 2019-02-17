Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia Kent Nabozny. View Sign

Nabozny, Cecelia Kent GREENPORT Cecelia Kent Nabozny, 100, of Greenport, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 14, 2019. Born in Bell Island, Newfoundland on September 27, 1918, she was the daughter of Edward J. and Theresa (Power) Kent. Cecelia married Frank J. Nabozny on April 24, 1948, in Hudson. They shared 50 years together until his passing in 1998. She was a devoted wife as well as a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Cecelia enjoyed family gatherings, going out for breakfast, taking walks and listening to music. In her younger years she enjoyed playing the piano and violin. She is survived by her sons, Edward (Carole), Tom (Roxanne) and Peter (Sheri) Nabozny; daughters, Mary Teresa Nabozny, Cecile (David) Staats, and Karen Nabozny; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Frank, Cecelia was predeceased by brothers, Thomas, Leonard, Vincent and William Kent; and sisters, Genevieve, Theresa and Lucy Kent, Alice Jacoby, Karen Helbig and Toni Seidl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 20, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity/St. Mary's Parish in Hudson. Interment will be in Cedar Park Cemetery. Visitation hours at the Bates & Anderson Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home are Tuesday, February 19, from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cecelia's name may be made to a . To leave an online condolence, visit







