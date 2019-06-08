LaBelle, Cecelia L. CLIFTON PARK Cecelia Louise (Confortin) LaBelle passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born on April 4, 1921, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Maria Confortin. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Clifford A. LaBelle; her brother, Edward; and her dear friend Ray McMahon. She worked as a school crossing guard for the Nassau County Police Dept. on Long Island for almost 20 years. In 1990, Cecelia moved to Clifton Park to be nearer to her children and grandchildren. Cecelia is survived by her loving children, Marcelle (Arthur) Etringer, and Paul (Natasha) LaBelle; her grandchildren, Adam (Gretchen) Etringer, Andrew Etringer and Nicole Feldl, Alex (Laura) Etringer, Lindsey (Thomas) Krebs, and Dale LaBelle and Nick Dunscombe. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Niccolina, Claralise, Benjamin, Bentley, William, Matthew, Nathan, Daniel, Kaylee and Jacob; her devoted sister, Dolores Martino; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend of the past several years, Edward Snyder. Throughout the years Cecelia was always involved in club activities frequently rising to the position of president: several AARP chapters both on Long Island and in Clifton Park, and the Shenendehowa Senior Center, co-chairing their fashion show for many years. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park, with a funeral service on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park, NY, 12065.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 8, 2019