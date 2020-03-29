|
Amato, Cecelia Theresa SARATOGA SPRINGS Cecelia Theresa Amato passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Wesley Community in Saratoga Springs. Cecelia was born April 19, 1929, in Port Chester, N.Y. to the late Cecelia and Peter Mohr. At St. Finbar's parish in Brooklyn, she married her true love Salvatore Amato November 3, 1951, and they were married for over 60 years, until his passing in 2012. They were devoted to family and enjoyed the challenges and rewards of raising five sons. Together in retirement, they enjoyed travel, including a special trip to Italy, visiting relatives, National Parks, season's passes at Saratoga Racetrack, and playing at casinos wherever they found them. Cecelia loved gardening and enjoyed flowers throughout the year. She enjoyed card games, particularly Pinochle and family games of Uno. Christmas was a holiday she especially enjoyed. A devout Catholic, Cecelia participated in her church community throughout the years, including Catechism teacher, Eucharistic Minister, and prayer groups. She was very supportive of missionary activity. Family genealogy was always a special interest to Cecelia and she researched family lore about her great-grandfather and gathered all the information about his service in the Union Army during the Civil War. Cecelia is survived by her five sons, Michael and his wife Monica, of Rutland, Vt., Peter and his beloved late wife, Donna, of Albany, Thomas and his wife Colleen, of Saratoga Lake, Joseph of Glenville, John and his wife, Mary Beth of Slingerlands; her sister Madeline (Mohr) Leonardi; her brother Richard Mohr and his wife Filomena; her sister-in-law Mary Lynn Amato; and several loving nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a very special source of joy to her, Daniel and Joanna and their son Max, Matthew and Kate and their son Theo, Linda and Phil and their son Michael, Raymond, Laura and Justin, and Melissa and Ray. Cecelia was predeceased by her beloved husband Salvatore; her brother Peter Mohr; and her brothers-in-law, Mario Leonardi, Primo Amato, and Michael Amato. A Mass of Christion Burial will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wesley Foundation in support of the Nurses' Education Fund. Cecelia's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Wesley in Saratoga Springs, with a special thanks to the staff on Hathorn 3 for their loving care and compassion during Cecelia's stay there. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
