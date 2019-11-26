Walrath, Cecelia "Jill" MALTA Cecelia "Jill" Walrath, 83 of Arbor Avenue, died peacefully at Saratoga Hospital on November 21, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Troy on March 17, 1936, she was the daughter of the late William and Cecelia Pohl Sheffer; and wife of the late John "Jack" Walrath, who died in 2012. A 1954 graduate of Stillwater High School, Jill later received her nursing degree at St. Mary's Hospital, Amsterdam. She worked as a registered nurse for St. Mary's, Saratoga and Cohoes Hospitals as well as several hospitals in Maine. In her spare time, Jill enjoyed crocheting. Survivors include her son John K. Walrath of Wilmington, N.C.; sister-in-law Ellen Palmieri of Mechanicville; and her cousin David Pohl. An inurnment service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, at 10 a.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive and wait at the visitors center at 9:45 a.m. There are no other formal services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVito- Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences and for directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2019