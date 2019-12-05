|
Campion, Cecile A. CLIFTON PARK Cecile "Ce" A. Campion, 75 of Clifton Park, beloved wife of over 55 years of Richard J. "Dick" Campion of Clifton Park, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born in Binghamton, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Francis "Frank" and Charlotte Borowski Mroczek and was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School and Wrigley's Business School in Binghamton. She married Dick on September 5, 1964. Mrs. Campion had been the secretary to her husband's business, RJ'S TLC in Clifton Park and had previously been employed at Harper College (now SUNY Binghamton) and with Holden Associates Appraisals as the office manager and at Wendy's in Halfmoon. She was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Ushers and was a dedicated wife, mother and "Grandma." She enjoyed spending time with her family at Lake George. Beloved wife of Dick; devoted mother of Annette (Mark) Czub of Schaghticoke, and Jeff (Bonnie) Campion of Hopewell Junction, N.Y.; "Grandma" of Erin Campion, Amanda and Justin Craig; dear twin sister of Rose Phillips and also sister of Frances (Andrew) Lomonoco, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 US-9 (at Ushers Road) Round Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clifton Park Elks, BPOE #2466, 695 MacElroy Rd., Ballston Lake, NY, 12019, in memory of Cecile A. Campion. Please share your online condolences on Cecile's "Tribute Wall" at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019