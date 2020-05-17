Durfee, Cecile A. WITHERBEE, N.Y. Cecile A Durfee, 91 of Witherbee, N.Y., peacefully went to Heaven on Friday, May 8, 2020, with family by her side. She was born in Schenectady, N.Y. on January 15, 1929, to the late Joseph and Eva Page. Cecile grew up on the family farm in East Berne, N.Y., where she attended and graduated from Berne Knox Central High School. Cecile was very happily married for 57 years to Harold "Skeet" Durfee, Jr., who predeceased her in October, 2007. Cecile was employed by the Albany County Sheriff's Department and enjoyed 36 wonderful years of retirement. Cecile is survived by Dona Durfee, Colleen Zaremski (Jack, Jr.) and Harold "Skeet" Durfee, III (Joan). Cecile is also survived by her grandchildren, Richard Kwak Jr., Kevin Kwak, Justin Zaremski, Eric Zaremski, Melissa Durfee and Harold Durfee IV; as well as two great-grandchildren, Keira Kwak and Kevin Kwak Jr. Cecile is also survived by her sisters, Lillian Crawford, Doris Pulliam, Jeanette Orsini, Linda Nelson, Joann Mein; and sister-in-law, Mary Page. Cecile was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Page; and brother, Donald Page. There will be a private graveside service at the family burial plot in Knox, N.Y. in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to: High Peaks Hospice and Palliative Care, 47 Tom Phelps Way, PO Box 205, Mineville, NY 12956 or online at: https://highpeakshospice.org/donate/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.