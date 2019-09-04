|
Brogan, Cecile Ouimet COHOES Cecile Ouimet Brogan, 94, formerly of Cohoes, passed away at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born and educated in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Rosario and Simone Viau Ouimet. She retired from New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. A former communicant of St. Joseph's Church. Wife of the late Joseph A. Brogan. She is survived by her son, Timothy (Jennifer) Brogan of Malta; her brother Lawrence Ouimet (Cathy) of Cohoes; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Jennifer), Brenden (Rhonda) and Garrett Brogan; three great-grandchildren, Addyson, Marley and Sadye Brogan; and two step-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Nicholas (Mary) O'Brie. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Adirondack Manor and Wesley Health Care Center for the wonderful care given Ceil during her stay. The funeral will be on Friday, September 6, at 9 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Church, Round Lake, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019