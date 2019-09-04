Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Round Lake, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecile Brogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecile Ouimet Brogan


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecile Ouimet Brogan Obituary
Brogan, Cecile Ouimet COHOES Cecile Ouimet Brogan, 94, formerly of Cohoes, passed away at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born and educated in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Rosario and Simone Viau Ouimet. She retired from New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. A former communicant of St. Joseph's Church. Wife of the late Joseph A. Brogan. She is survived by her son, Timothy (Jennifer) Brogan of Malta; her brother Lawrence Ouimet (Cathy) of Cohoes; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Jennifer), Brenden (Rhonda) and Garrett Brogan; three great-grandchildren, Addyson, Marley and Sadye Brogan; and two step-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Nicholas (Mary) O'Brie. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Adirondack Manor and Wesley Health Care Center for the wonderful care given Ceil during her stay. The funeral will be on Friday, September 6, at 9 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Church, Round Lake, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now