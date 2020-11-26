1/1
Cecilia M. Laranjo Garceau
{ "" }
Garceau, Cecilia M. Laranjo WATERVLIET Cecilia M. Laranjo Garceau, 81 of Watervliet, passed away on November 17, 2020. Ceil was born in Cohoes on January 22, 1939, to the late Joseph L. Laranjo, Sr. and Loretta Corbeil Laranjo. Ceil graduated from Sacred Heart School and Keveny Memorial Academy. Upon graduating from high school, she worked for a short time at the People's Bank in No. Troy before going to the International Harvester Co. in Menands for five years. Later she worked part time for J.M. Fields for five years. Then she worked for 26 years between the N.Y.S. Education Dept. and the N.Y.S. Retirement System. Ceil loved reading mystery books, feeding her birds, tending her flower garden, going to R.P.I. Hockey games, and going out to lunch with her friends. She especially enjoyed going on Yankee Trail trips with her sister, Margaret. She also enjoyed the many vacations that she took with her son, David and daughter-in-law Annemarie and granddaughters. Life was good. Thank you so much. She is survived by her son David (Annemarie) Garceau of Watervliet; her brother, William Laranjo (Jane) of California. Grandmother of her precious granddaughters, Elizabeth and Samantha. Also survived by her nephews, Paul (Tina) Flewwellin of Germany, Eric, and Scott (Karen) Laranjo of California and many cousins. Ceil was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Alfred J. Garceau; her sons, Michael J. Garceau and Daniel K. Garceau; her sister L. Margaret Laranjo; and her brother, Joseph L. Laranjo, Jr. Funeral services will be held at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Saturday, November 28, at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. Contributions in Cecilia's memory would be appreciated to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.



Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
November 25, 2020
To all of Ceils family, we send our deepest Sympathy. She will be missed and always in our thoughts. She was a sweet and caring person. We always stayed connected over many, many years, Rest In Peace Ceil, Love, cousin Donna and husband Jack.
Donna Mulligan
Family
