Cecilia P. Burgess
Burgess, Cecilia P. WATERFORD Cecilia P. Burgess, 96, formerly of Waterford, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Evergreen Commons Nursing Home. Born and educated in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Agnes Hovanian Azadian. She moved to Waterford in 1947. Ceil was employed for 25 years by the Cluett & Peabody Co. at their Waterford and Troy locations. She retired in 1977. She was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union of America. She was a former member of the choir at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. She was predeceased by her husband, F. Donald Burgess Sr. She was the sister of the late Mary Shanks, Frank, Philip and Catherine Azadian. Also surviving are her dear friends, Cindy and Larry Lavigne, their daughters, Sheena and Kendra, and Kathy Boyd all of Waterford; as well as several nieces and nephews. Ceil has asked that thanks be extended to the staff at Don & Paul's Restaurant in Waterford for their many acts of kindness extended to her over the years. Due to the current crisis, graveside funeral services will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Peter's Armenian Church in Watervliet. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Peter Armenian Church, 100 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, NY, 12189. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
St. Peter's Armenian Church
Graveside service
St. Mary's Cemetery
