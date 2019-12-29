Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecilia Regina Grabowski Piontek. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Piontek, Cecilia Regina Grabowski CLERMONT, Fla. Cecilia Regina Grabowski Piontek, 95, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Cele was born in Oriskany, N.Y. to Amelia and Peter Grabowski and raised in Utica where she met her husband of 60 years, Theodore Joseph Piontek. She and Ted raised their six children in Rensselaer where they worshipped at St. Joseph Church and were among the original residents of the Eastland Park neighborhood. They then retired to Surfside Beach, S.C. After Ted's death, she lived in Raleigh, N.C. and later in Clermont, Fla. with her youngest daughter. Cele was a woman of many talents. Though she did work outside of the home at times during her life, her main calling was as a mother and homemaker, like many women of her generation. She excelled at this vocation, cooking meals from scratch including wonderful desserts, sewing dresses for her daughters and always keeping a beautiful home, often with fresh flowers on the table from the flower gardens she tended. Through the years she also created many beautiful handcrafts including knitted sweaters and blankets, and cross stitched pictures. She is survived by a son and five daughters, Dianne (Robert) Marcello of Feura Bush, Dr. Dennis (Sally) Piontek of Louisville, Ky., Elaine Hillebrand (Eric Kuntze) of Mesa, Ariz., Gail (Mark) Ambrose of Penrose, N.C., Kathleen (Daniel) Wrensen of Rochester, and Theresa (David) Kester of Clermont, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister Lydia (Theodore) Starczewski. She was predeceased by six brothers, Stanley, Theodore, Chester, Henry, Joseph, and Edward; and one sister Pauline Homa. As a faithful wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, kind neighbor, dear friend and skilled bridge player, she was loved by many. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Utica.



