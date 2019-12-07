Zajesky, Ceilete TROY Ceilette "Ce Ce" A. Zajesky, six years old of Troy, passed into eternal rest on December 3, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by the family that loves her. Ce Ce was born in Albany and was the daughter of Olivia Ballard and stepdaughter of Kwahpreme Mitchell, both of Troy. Ce Ce was a beautiful child who was on earth for a very short time but while here she touched so many peoples lives. She is also survived by her Nana Angella Zajesky and her Papa Luis Rodriguez; her aunts, Kateri Zajesky, Alexandria Mc Donald, Maria Zajesky and Laurie Zajesky; her uncle Damien Harrison- Brown; her great-uncle John Zajesky; and her great-grandmother Bopcia (Virginia Zajesky). Also survived by her big brother Josiah Robinson and little sister Leilani Mitchell; and her god mother Zotiacera Gibson and godbrother Ay'zir Best. The funeral service for Ce Ce will be held on Monday at 12 p.m. in The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 7, 2019