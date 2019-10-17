Raymond, Charisse M. TROY Charisse M. Raymond, 64, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, with her family by her side. Charisse was born on August 5, 1955, in Troy and was a lifelong area resident.She is survived by her husband, Alfred Raymond Jr.; two sons, Todd Philips (Jen) and Christopher Philips; four daughters, Angie Truesell, Amber Castle (Kevin), AnneMarie Raymond and Sabrina Carhart (Justin); two brothers, Harvey Castle (Noel) and Timothy Castle (Maryanne); three sisters, Gail Mantello (James), Marcia Plumadore (Robert) and Joann Peterson (Paul). She is also survived by her brother-in-law, James Raymond (Santa); sister-in-law, Mildred Snyder; as well as 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charisse was predeceased by her parents, Harvey and Anne Castle (Hadam); daughter, Charisse Raymond; her in-laws, Alfred and Mary Raymond; as well as her son, Cory Philips; son-in-law, Marcus Truesell; and her brothers-in-law, John Raymond and John Snyder. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 20, from 12 to 3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 17, 2019