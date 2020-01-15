Perun, Charlene Ann GUILDERLAND Charlene Ann Perun, 72, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 13, 2020. One of seven children, Charlene was born in Utica to her parents, the late Casimir and Julia (Kudla) Jarosz. She graduated from the Utica Free Academy in 1965 and went on to earn her certificate in secretarial sciences from Utica School of Commerce in 1967. While in Utica, Charlene worked for Bendix Corporation and Mohawk Data Sciences in secretarial positions. She married her husband, Victor R. Perun, on May 31, 1975, and in 1987, they moved to the Guilderland area where they settled and raised their daughter, Christine. Most recently, Charlene worked for the Guilderland Central School District as a cashier at the middle school. Charlene's kindness, helpful nature and generosity were felt by all who knew her. She would constantly put the needs of others before her own. Above all things, Charlene loved her family, who were the center of her world. Charlene was a longtime member of St. Madeleine Sophie Church where she served as a eucharistic minister and was a past vice president and current treasurer of their chapter of the Christ Child Society. She volunteered monthly at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen and was also a member of Guilderland's Western Turnpike Kiwanis Club. Charlene is survived by her devoted husband,Victor R. Perun; her loving daughter, Christine Perun; her adored grandson, Andrew Perun; her twin sister, Linda Rogers (Duane) and brother, James Jarosz (Carole); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly. She also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Ann Lash and Christy Jarosz. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Frances Ancone (Joe), Father Theodore "Gene" Lash, Lawrence Lash and Francis Paul Jarosz. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland. Funeral services will will commence on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Road. Entombment will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Contributions in Charlene's name may be made to the Christ Child Society, P.O. Box 423, Guilderland Center, NY, 12085. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020