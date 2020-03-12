Tibbits, Charlene NASSAU Charlene D. Tibbitts, age 78, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Nassau after having complications with COPD. Charlene was the daughter of the late Melvin and Mildred (Howard) Wagner. In her early years, she attended Albany Academy for Girls and graduated from Van Rensselaer High, class of 1959. Charlene was the widow of Charles A Tibbitts Sr. for 30 years. Charlene and Charles were married for 29 years, and together, she and Charles, spent those wonderful years traveling all over the world enjoying coastal sunsets with lush white sand beneath their feet. Charlene enjoyed vacationing and truly loved the ocean. She especially loved lighthouses and watching large ships set sail. Charlene was a kind woman that just loved to see those around her happy. She spent her lifetime giving to others. Charlene was the mother of six children, Deneen Tibbitts, Barbara (James) Hatch, Charles (Chris) Tibbitts, Paul (Ruth) Tibbitts, James (Paula) Tibbitts, Stephen (Krystle) Tibbitts. She was the grandmother to ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Charlene loved her children and grandchildren more than anything and nothing brought more joy to her life than spending time with her family. Private services were held for the immediate family. mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2020