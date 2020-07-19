Crandall, Charles A. Sr. COHOES Charles A. Crandall Sr., 67 of Whitehall St., died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Otis L. Crandall and Joan Bryant Crandall Harris. Charles was retired from Albany Dodge Co. Prior to that he was employed at the former Masher Produce Co. and Pusatere Produce Market in Troy. He was a member of the Cohoes Rod & Gun Club. He is the father of Charles Crandall Jr. and the late Joseph Crandall. He is the brother of Patti Taylor, Nina Crandall, Sally Southard, Ella Crandall, Susan Coon, Otis, Donnie, Bill, Ronnie, Rick, George and Art Crandall and the late Marie Roberts, Michael and Edward Crandall. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Monday at 12 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Meadowlawn Cemetery, Petersburgh. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. 12 p.m. As per pandemic regulations masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com