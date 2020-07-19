1/1
Charles A. Crandall Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crandall, Charles A. Sr. COHOES Charles A. Crandall Sr., 67 of Whitehall St., died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Otis L. Crandall and Joan Bryant Crandall Harris. Charles was retired from Albany Dodge Co. Prior to that he was employed at the former Masher Produce Co. and Pusatere Produce Market in Troy. He was a member of the Cohoes Rod & Gun Club. He is the father of Charles Crandall Jr. and the late Joseph Crandall. He is the brother of Patti Taylor, Nina Crandall, Sally Southard, Ella Crandall, Susan Coon, Otis, Donnie, Bill, Ronnie, Rick, George and Art Crandall and the late Marie Roberts, Michael and Edward Crandall. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Monday at 12 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Meadowlawn Cemetery, Petersburgh. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. 12 p.m. As per pandemic regulations masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved