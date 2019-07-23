Dugan, Charles A. Jr. COHOES Charles A. Dugan Jr., 49, passed away at home on July 17, 2019. Born in Troy on September 20, 1969, he was the son of the late Charles and Diane Dugan. Charles lived a simple life and loved spending time with and taking care of his pets. He also enjoyed listening to all kinds of music, especially rock and roll. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Charles is survived by his siblings, Wendy Ann Beattie of Watervliet, William Charles Dugan of Watervliet, and Samantha Lynn (Dan) Sanchez of Averill Park; and his nieces and nephews, Krystal Mercadante, William Beattie, Jenna Beattie, Shelby Dugan, Shane Dugan, Daniel Sanchez, and Alyssia Sanchez. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial, Watervliet. Funeral service on Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Charles in a special way may consider a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019