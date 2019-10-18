Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. Rosano Sr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rosano, Charles A. Sr. COLONIE Charles A. Rosano Sr., 84, passed from this earth on Thursday, October 17, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Charlie was born on March 16, 1935, son of the late Salvatore P. and Anna (Ramundo) Rosano in Albany. Charlie proudly served in the Army National Guard. He worked for many years at the family business Rosano's Farm Store and later retired from the Village of Colonie. He was a man who knew nothing but love, a hard worker who all but broke his body to take care of his family. A man who beamed at the sight of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and father figure to countless people. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joyce (Tober) Rosano; his children, Michelle Thomas (Steve), Chuck Rosano Jr. (Agnes); grandchildren, Danielle Dixon (Dr. David Dixon), Christine Rosano (fiance, Tim), Ashley Rosano (fiance, Josh); great-grandchildren, Gianna Centurioni, James and Teagan Dixon; brother, Paul Rosano (Ellen); sisters, Alessandra Bastiani (John), and Bernadette Tremblay (Anthony); brother-in-law, Ronnie Tober (Jan); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, "other children" and friends. He is reunited in Heaven with his parents, stepmother, Alessandra Rosano; brother, Sal and sister, Jean. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Daughters of Sarah for their care and compassion. For those who knew Charlie, they will remember the magic of his humor and laugh. If he knew you, you can bet he prayed for you. In honor of his memory we ask family and friends to do the same for his soul and for our family as we being to navigate this world without our compass. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 19, from 2-5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A memorial service to celebrate Charlie's life will begin at 4 p.m. Calling hours will resume after conclusion of the memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or The American , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. To leave a special message for the family online please visit











