Weldon, Charles A. ALBANY Charles A. Weldon, 79, entered eternal life Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late John F. Weldon Sr. and Euphemia DeRouville Weldon. Charles was self-employed many years ago and then went on to employment at The Laborers Union Local 190. He enjoyed working on cars. He was the husband of Evelie Weldon and former husband of Maureen Weldon; father of Charles A. Weldon Jr. (Cindy), Theresa DuBray (Mark), Darlene Morrison (James), Debra VanNess (Joe) and Dawn Griffin (Lonnie); grandfather of Alex, Charles, Christian, Conor, Joseph, Anthony, Michael, Julia, Brianna, Leonni and Lilyana; brother of Rose Lundgren, Josephine Geisel, Mary Anderson, Ruth MacIntyre and the late John, Frank and Donald Weldon; also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services by the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 25, 2020