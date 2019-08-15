Guest Book View Sign Service Information Abbey Cremation Service 511 Brook Street Rocky Hill , CT 06067 (180)-089-09000 Send Flowers Obituary

Abraham, Charles BRANFORD, Conn. Charles "Chuck" Edward Abraham, devoted husband, loving father and dear friend to many, died on July 26, 2019, in Branford, Conn., at the age of 83. The cause was Alzheimer's disease. Chuck was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., on August 14, 1935. He graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit in 1957 and pursued a doctorate degree in Japanese Political History at Columbia University. He married Kay Edwards, whom he met in college, in 1957, and they moved to New York City and later to Montclair, N.J., where they raised two daughters. Chuck held numerous positions in business including vice president of Peterson's Ltd, a tobacco importing company. He ran his own computer software company in New Jersey, and spent sixteen years running Old Saw Mill Farm, a Hudson Valley farm business in Germantown, N.Y., where he and Kay lived since 2001, and where Chuck served two years on the Zoning Board of Appeals. Chuck will be remembered as a friend to everyone with his gregarious, kind and welcoming spirit. He was a great conversationalist and storyteller. He had a sharp mind, entrepreneurial drive, and a deep knowledge of history, as well as practical knowledge of how to do - or learn to do - almost anything. He was passionate about the Hudson Valley area and sustainable farming. He loved to travel, tour the country by RV, and sail the waters of New York and Maine. He was a lifelong Democrat, involved in many local and national political and social justice causes. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 62 years, Kay (Edwards); his devoted daughters, Nancy and Diane; his sons-in-law, Colin Brown and Christopher Newlan; as well as grandchildren, Lucy, Sean, Erin and Claire. He was predeceased by his brother, John Abraham. Other survivors include a brother, Shannar "Shanney" Abraham; many nieces and nephews, including James Abraham and grandniece Jessica Abraham, who reside in New York City; and numerous lifelong friends whom he treasured deeply. Arrangements were handled by Abbey Cremation Services in Rocky Hill, Conn. A memorial service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Connecticut Hospice in Branford, Conn.



Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2019

