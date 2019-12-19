Charles Andre "Charlie" Ruso

Obituary
Ruso, Charles A. ALBANY Charles Andre Ruso, "Charlie," 67, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Charles E and Elizabeth (McCabe) Ruso. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Karen S. Ruso. Charles was a graduate of V.I. High School in Albany, class of 1970 before attending Union College. Charlie was a 35 year member of the Inter Church Dart League and played twenty plus years in the "BogeyMan Golf League." Above all, Charlie was a proud grandfather, Yankees fan and a master of trivia. Charlie was well known for his annual family Fourth of July event at his home. In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by his daughter, Kristen Stevens (Philip). He was also the "Grandpa" to Adeline and Griffin Stevens. He is also survived by his siblings, Ellen Ruso, Jeffry Ruso (Sandra), Douglas Ruso (Natalie) and Terance Ruso (Gayle). Charlie will also be remembered by his numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, from 12-3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave, Albany. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
