Sigadel, Charles B. DELMAR Charles B. Sigadel, 62 of Delmar, died on March 6, 2019, in Albany, following complications from a stroke. Charlie was born in Brooklyn, and raised in Queens and Massapequa, N.Y. He was a 1978 graduate of SUNYA where he was active with the Concert Board. Charlie retired in 2011 from New York State after 30 years of service mainly with DSS and OFT. Charles was the son of Myron and Leila Sigadel; husband of Judy; father of William (Jennifer) and Andrew (Tessah Rae); grandfather of Hailey Sigadel; brother of Robert (Susan) and Jeffrey (Robin); brother-in-law of Paul Stone; and uncle of Joseph, Jason and Jamie Sigadel, and Dmitri and Simon Stone. He is also survived by many cousins in the Selman - Sigadel family circle. Charlie had a lifelong passion for reading, music, model trains, photography and all things mechanical. Since 2013, he was an avid German Shepherd fan through Jack and Sam. The family would like to thank their friends, neighbors, former coworkers and the dog walkers in Delmar for all their support during the past six months. A memorial service for Charlie will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations in Charlie's memory may be made to Caringbridges.org or to the Friends of Five Rivers at friendsoffiverivers.org. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 9, 2019