Bell, Charles "Chuck" HUDSON, Fla. Charles "Chuck" Bell, 73, peacefully passed away after a brief illness on June 30, 2020. He was surrounded by his family at his home in Hudson, Fla. Chuck retired from Blue Cross & Blue Shield in 2006. He was a member of Sons of Legion Post #1493 in Voorheesville. He loved fishing, and opening day on April 1st was his favorite day of the year. Chuck was an avid motorcycle enthusiast his entire life. He also served as the president of ABATE during his riding years. Chuck had been a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany. Survivors include his loving wife Lynn Bell; his three adoring daughters, Kellie Legg (Chris) of Hudson, Fla., Deidre Fallanca (Frank) of Hudson, Fla., and Paula Bell (Austin) of Waterford; also, his four cherished grandchildren, Carmella, Lucas, Declan and Liam. Chuck leaves behind several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. A memorial service will be determined at a later date, due to COVID-19. For those who wish to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, please send to Gulfside Hospice at Gulfside.org. or your local ASPCA.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
