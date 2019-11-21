Botts, Charles ALBANY Charles Botts, 63 of Albany, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Husband of Jeanette Haley. Father of Shaquan, Allah, Trina, Sharise, Intelligent, Islam, and Kadina. He is also survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019