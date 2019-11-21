Charles Botts

Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
View Map
Obituary
Botts, Charles ALBANY Charles Botts, 63 of Albany, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Husband of Jeanette Haley. Father of Shaquan, Allah, Trina, Sharise, Intelligent, Islam, and Kadina. He is also survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019
