Bucciantini, Charles "Carl" GREENE, Maine Charles "Carl" Joseph Bucciantini died peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 101 years of age at the Rumford Hospital. Until his hospitalization he was a resident of The Meadows in Greene. Carl was born on March 30, 1919, in the hills of Tuscany, Italy at the home of his parents, Ugo and Emilia Bucciantini. In 1936 he, along with his brother David, boarded an ocean liner for the steerage class voyage to the United States. They came to the U.S. to escape the fascist rule in Italy and to join their father in the Bronx. Due to the escalation of the war, his sister and mother were unable to make the trip. After the war ended, Emilia was able to join her family, while his sister, Alima, married and remained in Italy. He completed high school in New York City and discovered that an Italian American named Joe DiMaggio was playing baseball in the Bronx; that was the beginning of his love - hate relationship with the N.Y. Yankees. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps shortly after the United States became involved in World War II. In 1950 he married Gloria Fabrello and together they had three children, Carl, Gary and Doreen. In 1961 the family moved upstate to get away from "The City." Through many ups and downs the family flourished and no matter what, he considered himself a "lucky guy." As children finished high school and struck out on their own, he and Gloria moved to the Hudson area. He remained there for several years after his wife's death. In 2014 he moved to Saratoga Springs, and in 2017 he moved to Greene to be closer to family. He is survived by his son Carl and wife Joyce of Greene, Maine; daughter Doreen and husband Steven of Garner, N.C.; and daughter-in-law Vicki of Saratoga Springs. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Gloria in 1997; and son, Gary in 2013. A graveside service and interment will be held in the spring of 2021 in the West Taghkanic Cemetery in New York.