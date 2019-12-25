Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Chow. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Funeral service 10:00 AM Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Chow, Charles ALBANY Charles Chow, 70 years old, passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia Chow for the past 43 years. Born in a small village outside of Tianjin, China, he was the son of Chow Chun Kong and Wong Shuk Fun. He immigrated to New York City from Hong Kong, at the age of 21 and attended Burlington Community College where he earned his associates degree in Pemberton, N.J. Soon after, he moved to Albany and opened multiple restaurants in the Capital District area including Mandarin, Hunan, China Inn and Joe's Deli. He was a lifelong cycling advocate and was an integral part of the Hong Kong Cycling Association. He traveled and managed the team to multiple Olympics from the late '80s through the 2000s as well as helped train Wong Kam Po to become Hong Kong's first world champion cyclist. He is survived by his father Chow Chun Kong; wife Cynthia; his three children, Elaine, Renee, David, sons-in-law, Tony Chiu, Paul Sears; and grandchildren, Maximo Chiu, Madison and Taylor Sears. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27, at 10 a.m. in the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany with interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Foundation in memory of Charles Chow at:https://giving.mskcc.org. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit







