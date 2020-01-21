|
|
Miltenberger, Charles Conrad ASHLAND Charles Conrad Miltenberger, age 97, a longtime Greene County resident, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Samuel S. Stratton Albany VA Medical Center. He was born on August 4, 1922 in Hempstead, N.Y. and was the son of the late George and Marie (Terry) Miltenberger. Charles was a graduate of Hempstead High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1940, served with the Company B 802nd Battalion and was honorably discharged in June 1945 as sergeant. He received the American Defense Service Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and was awarded a Purple Heart. He married the love of his life, Muriel A. Coyle on July 5, 1942, and together they raised their loving family in West Hempstead, N.Y. During that time, Charles worked in the insurance industry and upon his move to Greene County, he worked at Mt. Top Agency in Windham N.Y. until his retirement. Charles enjoyed golfing, woodworking and gardening. He is survived by his loving children, Carolyn (the late John) Ranlet, and Janet (Walter) Sonntag; daughter-in-law Carol Miltenberger; his seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, step-granddaughter, and three step-great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and beloved wife, Charles was predeceased by his son, Charles G. Miltenberger. The funeral will be held privately and Charles will rest with Muriel in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Charles' Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 21, 2020