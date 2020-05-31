Constantine, Charles WYNANTSKILL Charles "Charlie" Joseph Constantine born on January 11, 1940, passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born in Amsterdam to his parents, Carmelo and Angeline Constantine. Charlie grew up on the South Side and worked alongside his father for Mingo's Delivery. He married Carole Terenzini in 1964 and had three children, Lynne Marie, Chris, and Damian. As a young married man, Charlie worked for Boss Linco and attended Fulton Montgomery Community College, receiving an A.S. degree in computer science. His keen analytic mind, coupled with his degree, landed him at the State of New York where he worked for over 25 years as a systems analyst. In 1978, Charlie and family relocated to Wynantskill where the family still resides today. Charlie was a beloved husband and father. He was also a doting Papa to his three grandchildren, Chloe, Adeline, and Luke Constantine. His kindness, humor, and boundless love will be missed. His loss leaves an unfillable gap in our lives. Given the current COVID-19 situation, a small private service will be held in the coming week. The family will be holding a celebration of life in August 2020 for extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Charlie's name to Hope 7, 596 Pawling Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 or https://www.hopeseven.com/. For a larger obituary, please go to Wynantskill Funeral Home website: https://www.wynantskillfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.