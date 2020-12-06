Pitt, Charles Deforest LOUDONVILLE Charles Deforest Pitt, 87, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Son of the late Miriam and Harry N. Pitt, he was born in Albany on December 23, 1932. He grew up in Loudonville and graduated from Albany Academy in 1951. He joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1952-54 during the Korean War. Returning home, he attended Hobart College, graduating in 1957, gaining a BA in Business and a wife. The mother of his three sons, Marilyn (Boyce) Pitt (pre-deceased 2007), was a perfect match for his intelligence and wit and the perfect foil to his fun loving gregarious outgoing personality. He was a 40+ year employee of Rose & Kiernan Insurance, and longtime Rotary Club member. He enjoyed his friends and his life to the hilt. He always appreciated a good meal and some libations. An avid reader, he particularly enjoyed history, espionage and World War II novels. He was a lifelong pilot, receiving his pilot's license before his driver's license. He loved to fly and continued to fly into his later years. After flying, his second love was golf. He was a keen golfer, with a "lucky 13" handicap. He enjoyed playing at Albany Country Club, where you will find his name on several plaques. He was also a long-time member of The University Club in Albany, where he participated in bowling leagues and acted as president for a term. Charlie and Marilyn spent many vacations traveling the world, eventually visiting every continent. Retirement meant time to visit grandchildren, and even more time to explore the world. Charlie and Marilyn rode elephants in India, visited penguins in Antarctica, and saw the Great Wall of China. After Marilyn's death Charlie still enjoyed traveling the world, but even more so after he met a kindred spirit: Evelyn McLauchlin. Her love of adventure and golf matched his own, and with her Charlie embarked on a second chapter of explorations. Charlie spent his final years with care at home, and then in the fulltime care of the kind people at The Eddy Heritage House, Troy, N.Y. where he continued to charm all those he encountered. The Pitt family would like to give a special thanks to his home care staff (Desiree, Dolly, Priscilla, Denise, Joanne, Lavasia, and Colleen) and to Maureen, Debi, Kristal, Yolanda, Hopie, Donna and the entire second-floor staff at The Eddy. We are also forever grateful to the Hospice care staff at the Samaritan for making his last hours peaceful. Survivors include his wife Evelyn (McLauchlin) Pitt. His sons, Charlie (Annelise), Steve (Linda), Bill (Nora); and grandchildren, Julia, Alex (Alaina), Jeff, and Katie. His stepchildren John-Scott (Debbie) McLauchlin, Jeff (Wenonah) McLauchlin; and step-grandchildren, Enzo and Asher. Charlie would often joke that he was on the "Back 9" of his life. While Parkinson's physically slowed him down as he got older, Charlie's love of life and sense of humor never wavered. His infectious laugh and easy-going mannerisms rubbed off on all that he met. A celebration of life is being planned for the summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Parkinson's research at michaeljfox.org
While taking your seat at the "19th hole", rest in peace Charlie. You will be missed.