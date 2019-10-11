Fitzpatrick, Charles E. Jr. DUANESBURG Charles E. Fitzpatrick Jr., passed away on October 9, 2019. He was born on January 22, 1948, son of the late Charles and Dorothy Fitzpatrick. Charlie retired as a supervisor for the New York State Dept. of Education and was formerly employed by Clarity Publishing Company as a pressman. He was an active member of the Guilderland Elks Club. Charlie was currently the administrator of District 12 Little League. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling and spending time with his dogs, and leaves behind many fond memories for those who loved him. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Susan Fitzpatrick; sons, John Fitzpatrick (Lisa), Joseph Fitzpatrick (MaryAnne), Mark Fitzpatrick (Tracy), and Michael Fitzpatrick (Ardine); grandchildren, Katherine Bradshaw (Vaughn), RoseMarie Fitzpatrick, Jacquelyn Fitzpatrick, Shelby Cook, Michael Fitzpatrick Jr., Kameron Fitzpatrick, and Brayden Fitzpatrick; several great-grandchildren; siblings, John Nitsky, and Richard Fitzpatrick (Sandy); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Charlie will be greatly missed by his beloved dogs, George and Buddy but will be with his beloved Shorty. He was predeceased by his sister, Geraldine Hamblen; and brother, Harris Nitsky Calling hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Interment will be held in the Prospect Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the: Animal Protective Foundation 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2019