Tutay, Charles E. WATERFORD Charles E "Tuter" Tutay, transitioned out of his earthly bounds peacefully surrounded by his family on January 1, 2020. Tuter was a son, brother, husband, uncle, motorcycle and Jeep enthusiast, golfer and questioner of the status quo. His 66 years were full ones. He impressed the many who had interactions with him and he was always amused that not all those impressions were favorable. Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Debra; his sisters, Linda (Bill) Hardin and Patricia Humphrey; and his brother, Stan (Marisa) Tutay. In addition, he leaves behind his nieces, Lauren and Lindsay Tutay; his nephew (and buddy) Logan Tutay; his best friend, Gene Crisafulli; his aunts and many cousins. As per Chuck's wishes, there will be no services. He requested those who are so inclined to raise a glass on his memory. A celebration of Chuck's life will take place at a future date. Chuck's humor, kindness and love will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020