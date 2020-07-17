Van Ness, Charles E. Jr. DETROIT, Mich. Charles Edward Van Ness Jr., aka Kausar, passed away on July 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Kausar was born on February 25, 1953, in Albany to his mother, Jennie L. Van Ness and the late Charles E. Van Ness Sr. He was preceded in death by his brother, the late Warren L. Van Ness. Kausar attended the Albany Public School system. He worked as a roofer and warehouse laborer. Despite his mature age, Kausar always radiated youthful vitality. He had a passion for video games; learning to master them and enjoy the adventure. He and his wife, Margaret, started their courtship by bonding over their love of Jazz music. He spent his first summers in Detroit riding his bike around the city discovering places he found interesting. Kausar and Margaret took many trips to Belle Isle in Detroit to take in the beautiful scenery while fishing, taking walks, or just sitting. He enjoyed documenting in photos all the new and wonderful things he saw and experienced in his new life. Although only in Michigan for a few years, Kausar became close to his wife's family, making every moment worthwhile. His infectious energy, outrageous imagination and unforgettable presence will be sorely missed. He leaves to cherish his memories: his dear wife, Margaret Jean; his mother, Jennie L. Van Ness; his aunt, Catherine C. Agee; sister, Desiree R. (Van Ness) James and family; his brother, Warren L. Van Ness who preceded him; his brother, Kevin A. Van Ness (Sabrina) and family; and his sons, Shawn (Laura), Omar (Florence) Van Ness, Devon Jones and families. He also leaves behind a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kausar's homegoing service will be celebrated on Friday, July 17, at 1 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 people will be allowed and facemasks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
