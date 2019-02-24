Guyette, Charles Edward ALBANY Charles Edward Guyette, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Charles was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Guyette and was the devoted husband to the late Jeanne Emily. He will be forever missed by several cousins, close friends, and his beloved dog, Leo. Along with his beloved parents and wife, Charles is predeceased by his daughter, Barbara Jeanne Guyette. A calling hour will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y., on Wednesday, February 27, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the service to be held at 12 p.m. The burial will follow at Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019