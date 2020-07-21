Waldron, Charles Edward SCHAGHTICOKE Charles Edward Waldron passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. He was 81. Born in Schaghticoke on January 16, 1939, son of the late James and Elizabeth Waldron. He was the widow of the late Gwendolyn (Sawtell) Waldron who he wed in August 1961. Charles worked many years for Mohawk Paper Mill in various departments including a tractor trailer driver before he retired. He served in the U.S. Army at a young age. A lifelong resident of Schaghticoke, he was active in the community serving as Village Mayor, a Village Trustee and was a lifelong member of the American Legion, Charles Waldron Post 731. He enjoyed going to the ocean, especially Ocean City, Md., going out to dinner and casinos as well as the horse track. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Guy (Robin) Waldron of Buskirk, Dawn (Tim) Houle of Mechanicville, Keith (Wendy) Harrington of Schaghticoke, Michael (Jamy) Harrington of Mechanicville and Marty Harrington of Albany; his brother James Waldron; and his sister Elizabeth (Betty) Dickinson. Also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher, Derek and Jodi Waldron, Chad (Brianna) Houle and Josh (Mackenzie) Houle, Jessica Harrington, Robert Harrington, Jamie Harrington, Kelsey Harrington, Madison Harrington, Justin Harrington, Melissa (Joel) Butchino and Sarah Harrington; as well as nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings and their spouses, Roy and Alice, Adeline and Patsy, Marion and Ed, Mildred; and his sister-in-law Joanne; and brother-in-law Earl. A private interment ceremony will be conducted with military honors in the Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of his family. Kindly consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
in loving memory of Charles E. Waldron. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com