Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925 Memorial Gathering 2:30 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084

Wilson, Charles Edward GUILDERLAND Charles Edward Wilson, born on June 10, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Marion Wilson and the late James Wilson, passed away at age 72 on March 19, 2019. Charles was the beloved husband of Paula Wilson. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Gerald Wilson; his sisters, Helen Lott and Betty Wilson; and his son-in-law Jeremy Kowall. Charles is survived by his daughters, Monica Roach, Maya Wilson, and Whitney Wilson; his sister, Ruth Toles; his brother, Joseph Wilson; his grandchildren, Avery Roach, Peyton Roach, Addison Kowall, Phoebe Bissell, Mallory Kowall, and Charlotte Bissell; his stepchildren, Erin Bruce, Rachel Bruce, Shannon Kowall, and Matthew Bruce; his sons-in-law, Vladislav Kharitonov, Michael Roach, and Brad Bissell; his brother-in-law Malcolm Toles; his niece, Regina Wilson-Kibogo; and his nephews, Robert Lott, Mark Lott, Gregory Lott, Eric Newman, Marshall Wilson, and Kevin Wilson. Charles served in the Air Force as a law enforcement officer. Following his military service, Charles embarked on a four-decade career in business. At Haughton Elevator Company (now Schindler Elevator Corporation), Charles started as a draftsman, transitioned to sales, and quickly rose through the ranks to senior management prior to launching his own company, Upstate Elevator Company. Charles had a brilliant mind and a passion for history and politics. He pursued the study of American, European, Soviet, and military history throughout his life. He inspired those around him with the same passion to seek and understand the truth about our collective past. As a volunteer at Junior Achievement of New York, he also inspired young people to succeed in business and in life and to prepare for the future. He will be inexpressibly missed by all who knew and loved him. It would be difficult to imagine a more brilliant and jovial personality and we will forever hold him dear in our memories. His cooking, infectious laughter, and singing warmed the hearts of those who were lucky enough to have known him. He treasured the time he spent with his family and friends and encouraged those around him to enjoy life and to celebrate the love and time that we share together. In return, our love and gratitude for him will be everlasting. Friends and family may share their memories of Charles at a memorial gathering on Saturday, June 15, at 2:30 p.m. in the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike (Route 20), Guilderland.







