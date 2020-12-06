Boomhower, Charles Ezra COLDWATER, OHIO Charles Ezra Boomhower, born January 15, 1947, passed on November 30, 2020. Son of Cecelia (Prespare) and Everett Boomhower, he grew up in Cropseyville, N.Y. He graduated from Tamarac High School and with the support of a scholarship for Eagle Scouts, attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Neb. He followed a calling to the ministry with the Lutheran Church in America, attending Hamma School of Theology in Springfield, Ohio. There he met Rosemary Fellers, who became his wife of 49 years. He served Lutheran congregations in Valatie and Stuyvesant Falls, N.Y.; Holgate, Steubenville, Greenville, Coldwater, Rockford, and Ft. Recovery, Ohio; and Salamonia, Ind. Chuck served in a number of adult leadership roles with Boy Scouts and was recognized with the Silver Beaver Award. He actively volunteered with a number community organizations throughout his career and in retirement. His sons, daughters-in-law, and granddaughters remained the source of his greatest pride and joy. Predeceased by his father, mother, and brother Gene, he is survived by his wife Rosemary; his sons and their families: Matthew and Stephanie (San Diego, Calif.), Daniel and Keely and their daughters Eleanor and Greta (Washington, DC), John and Meghan and their daughters Skylar and Maya (Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.); his sisters Joyce (and Robert) Duncan and June Boomhower; his sister-in-law Ardith (Ardie) Boomhower; his brother-in-law John Fellers; his sister-in-law Ilaria Fellers; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless congregants whom he pastored over a half century. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Seminary Scholarship Fund at St. John Lutheran Church, Celina, Ohio or to a charity of your choice
. A memorial service will be live streamed on Monday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m. and available to view at the Purple Door Church Celina channel on YouTube. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com