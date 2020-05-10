Charles F. Richardson
Richardson, Charles F. PENSACOLA, Fla. Charles F. Richardson, 71 years old, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. Born in Albany on September 20, 1948, he was predeceased by his parents, Bessie and Gordon Richardson. Charles is survived by his wife Helen; his daughter Onika; his brother and sister-in-law Rhodell and Kathy; many nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and lifelong friends. Charles was a very warm and friendly person. He would do anything for anybody without question, he was a very loyal friend. Charles was a very happy person, he brought joy to everyone around him. His smile literally could light up a room. He will be missed by all. May he rest in peace.


Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 10, 2020
Charles is at peace now. Rhodell my thoughts and prayers are with you as you move on without your only brother. I pray for your strength as you look back on who he was to you and you navigate through your pleasant thoughts, tears, memories and your lifetime spent together.
Joanie Johnson
May 10, 2020
Condolences to the family. A good guy gone too soon.
Estella Murdock
Classmate
May 10, 2020
I'm going to miss hearing your voice and talking to you and learning about what the biggest and newest gamed fished you caught. I miss you tremendously...say hello to Mom for me, I love you both!
Cecilia
Sister
