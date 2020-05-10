Richardson, Charles F. PENSACOLA, Fla. Charles F. Richardson, 71 years old, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. Born in Albany on September 20, 1948, he was predeceased by his parents, Bessie and Gordon Richardson. Charles is survived by his wife Helen; his daughter Onika; his brother and sister-in-law Rhodell and Kathy; many nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and lifelong friends. Charles was a very warm and friendly person. He would do anything for anybody without question, he was a very loyal friend. Charles was a very happy person, he brought joy to everyone around him. His smile literally could light up a room. He will be missed by all. May he rest in peace.





