Saxe, Charles G. GLENMONT Charles G. Saxe, 93, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Born in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Charles D. and Katherine. He was a graduate of Siena College and received his master's degree from Syracuse University. He also attended the University of Notre Dame. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the South Pacific and earned two battle stars. He was a librarian for the N.Y.S. Library for over 40 years and retired in June 1988. Charles loved being outdoors especially walking in nature. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise; children, Mary (Kevin) Ray, Charles J. Saxe, Louise (Keith) Haskins, James G. (Colleen) Saxe, Daniel F. (Michele) Saxe, and David M. Saxe; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Phyllis. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, August 29, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Visit danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 28, 2019