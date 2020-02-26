|
Weiss, Charles G. TROY Charles G. Weiss, 96, formerly of Kinlock Avenue died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Diamond Hill Schaghticoke after a long illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Jacob Weiss and Bessie M. Feathers Weiss; and husband of the late Alice R. Miller Weiss. He had resided in Troy all his life. Charlie worked in the warehouse and paper room at Owens Corning in Delmar for 13 years, retiring from the binder room as a manager many years ago. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Troy. During the demolition of the houses in Wynantskill and construction of the Hannaford on Main Avenue, Charlie was present during the entire building process. There are no immediate survivors. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, 475 Pawling Ave., Troy with Reverend John Yanas, Pastor. Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Charles G. Weiss to the . To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2020