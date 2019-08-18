Carkner, Charles H. Jr. ROTTERDAM Charles H. Carkner Jr. "Brother Chuck," 66, stepped into the presence of His Lord and Savior on August 15, 2019, and heard these words "Welcome home, thou good and faithful servant." Born on October 29, 1952, in Albany to Charles and Irene (Bagley) Carkner, he is survived by his beloved wife, Christine. He was the adored and proud father of Danielle Traver, his favorite son-in-law, Keith and their soon to be born daughter. Survivors also include his brothers, Minard, Bert, Scott, Paul, Charles (Junior) Jensen; sisters, Loretta, Gloria, Tammy, and Dee; and several nephews, cousins and friends. Chuck was a driver for various bakeries in the Albany area and upon his retirement, the Lord worked in his heart to start a bus ministry at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Schenectady, running their Junior Church and Wednesday Night King's Kids program. After stepping away from those ministries, he and his wife became church planters, starting three churches in the Capital District, one of which the Lord is still blessing. After his diagnosis of gastric cancer, and surviving the treatments and surgery, the Lord once again moved him and his wife to the ministry of church helps, where they traveled to various small and struggling churches to offer encouragement to the pastor and the congregations. He finished well, thanks to those words spoken to him by Pastor John Horn and that is all that he ever wanted to do. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a celebration of Brother Chuck's life on Monday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2919 West Lydius St., Schenectady with services to follow. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, 303 Sand Creek Road, Albany. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019