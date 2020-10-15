Carver, Charles H. Jr. CASTLETON Charles H. Carver Jr., 93, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Gail (Cutrone) Carver; father of William (Elizabeth) Faria and Wayne Carver; grandfather of Nicholas, Matthew, Sarah, Charlotte (Ravi) Madahar, Will, Nancy Carver and Rachael Carver; great-grandfather of Ava Rose; and brother of David Quail, Bonnie Cafarelli and Barbara Goodwin. He was predeceased by his siblings, Rosemary Carver, Marcia Quail, Thomas Quail Sr. and Richard Quail. Mr. Carver was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He had been employed in the food service industry for many years before retirement. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Due to the pandemic, there will be no services at this time.