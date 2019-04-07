Hulsopple, Charles WESTMORELAND, Tenn. Charles Hulsopple, 67, passed away on March 2, 2019, in Westmoreland. He was the beloved husband of Molinda Weidman Hulsopple, and loved father of Tally Hulsopple Westcott of Westmoreland; also survived by his best friend and son-in-law, Mike Westcott of Westmoreland; sisters, Gail Moxon of Nassau, Beverly Quickenton of Seminole, Fla. and Kimberly Fusco of Colonie; and brother, Burton Hulsopple of Rensselaer. Also survived by a grandson and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service for Chuck held at the Rensselaer Eagles Club 4446, 851 Broadway, Rensselaer on April 13, at 1 p.m. Friends and relatives are welcome to share in his memory.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019