Brierley, Charles J. MECHANICVILLE Charles J. Brierley, 58 of Mechanicville, entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his sister's home in Clifton Park. Born in Cohoes, on August 8, 1962, he was the son of Marie (Turner) Hassett and the late Raymond P. Hassett. He was a computer technology specialist employed by Mail Works in Albany for several years. Survivors in addition to his mother include his loving son C. J. Brierley; his sister Mary Ellen (Pat) Leo; brother John Brierley; nieces, Christina (Dennis) Ballard, Elizabeth Leo, and Samantha (Steve) Mander; nephew Sean (Alexa) Brierley; great-niece Luna Ballard; and his uncle Calvin Turner. He is also survived by his former wife Tina Mero. He was predeceased by his brother Ronald Brierley. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, at 12 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, Ltd., 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Deacon Frank Garceau officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 11 a.m -12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Cohoes. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.