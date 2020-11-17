1/1
Charles J. Brierley
1962 - 2020
Brierley, Charles J. MECHANICVILLE Charles J. Brierley, 58 of Mechanicville, entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his sister's home in Clifton Park. Born in Cohoes, on August 8, 1962, he was the son of Marie (Turner) Hassett and the late Raymond P. Hassett. He was a computer technology specialist employed by Mail Works in Albany for several years. Survivors in addition to his mother include his loving son C. J. Brierley; his sister Mary Ellen (Pat) Leo; brother John Brierley; nieces, Christina (Dennis) Ballard, Elizabeth Leo, and Samantha (Steve) Mander; nephew Sean (Alexa) Brierley; great-niece Luna Ballard; and his uncle Calvin Turner. He is also survived by his former wife Tina Mero. He was predeceased by his brother Ronald Brierley. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, at 12 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, Ltd., 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Deacon Frank Garceau officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 11 a.m -12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Cohoes. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
NOV
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
