Catalfamo, Charles J. TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. Charles J. Catalfamo, 84, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, under hospice care. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Carmelo and Josephine (Miucci) Catalfamo. A graduate of Phillip Schuyler High School, Charles lived in Rensselaer for many years before moving to Florida in 1990. He is survived by his loving wife Catherine (Arduini) Catalfamo; his stepsons, Kevin (Ann Marie) and Michael (Shan) Perrotte; his step-grandchildren, Briana, Mia and Matthew; his siblings, Vince (Cindy) and Tony Catalfamo and Mary (the late Nelson) Wilkinson. Charles is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He will be greeted in heaven by his brothers, Phil and Dominic; and sister Rose. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue on Friday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitation will be observed.