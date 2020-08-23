Farone, Charles "Chuck" J. CLIFTON PARK Charles J. Farone, 86, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Charles was born in Schenectady and was the son of the late Ann and James Farone. It was his personal choice to covertly fight cancer which he did for decades with such tenacity and valor. He attended Draper School until eighth grade and then Christian Brothers Academy (C.B.A.) in Albany. He graduated Siena College in 1955 and Albany Law School in 1958. Chuck lived for his family and was a generous, kind and unpretentious man with a keen intellect. With the exception of his vehicles, his personal needs were humble. He enjoyed local travel and keeping abreast of developments in his community. Chuck was also born blessed with a healthy entrepreneurial appetite. He built, with the help of his father, owned and operated Sportsman Park Baseball Facility in Schenectady. Next, he owned and operated a hotel, restaurant and lounge named Chateau Du Lac in Lake George. He really liked the hotel business and went on to purchase Albany Motor Inn in Glenmont. He enjoyed the art of business and had many successful ventures. More recently, he bought and operated, with his wife Lisa, a Sunoco A-Plus gas station and convenience store. Chuck was predeceased by his first wife, Teresa McDermott; and daughter Charlene T. Puorto (Dave). He is survived by his two sisters, Shirley Schuff (predeceased Don) of Rochester, and Judi Rose of California and son James Farone of Las Vegas. He is also survived by his adoring and devoted wife of 37 years, Lisa Ann Farone; and children, Jason Farone of Malibu, Calif. and Eric J. Farone of San Diego. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam (Lindsey) Puorto, Gregory (Jenna) Puorto, Dionne Renee Puorto, Daisha King, James Farone and David Farone. Chuck is also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and wonderful nephews who would stop in to check in on him. The family would like to acknowledge the tremendous outpouring of love and support from family and friends at this difficult time. You are all so appreciated. A memorial service will be planned at the families' convenience hopefully in the near future.





