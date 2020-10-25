1/1
Charles J. Klose
1939 - 2020
Klose, Charles J. COLONIE Charles J. Klose, "Chuck" "Boopie," passed away on October 23, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born on June 7, 1939, the son of the late William and Caroline Klose. Chuck was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He retired from the Hudson Valley Auto Club after 30 years of devoted service. He will be remembered for his kindness towards others, his infectious laugh and the smile he always had on his face. He was a member of the Elks Club, enjoyed golfing, playing poker and trips to the casino. He was well liked by those who knew him, never had a bad word to say about anyone and will be dearly missed. Chuck is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Sue Coleman Klose; children, Sherry Ballard (William), and Charles Klose; granddaughter, Elizabeth Ballard (Michael Schadler); great-grandson, Lucas Schadler; brother, William Klose (Regina); and sister, Margaret Young. He was "Uncle Boopie" to several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Caroline Ippolito; brother, Herbert Klose; and brother-in-law, Joseph Young. Visitation will be held on October 28, from 10-11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Occupancy guidelines will follow the most current N.Y.S. regulations. Masks are required and social distancing protocols must be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org or The Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
OCT
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
