McGuirk, Charles J. Jr. AVERILL PARK Charles J. McGuirk Jr., 80 of Averill Park, entered into eternal life on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born in Snyders Corners, he was the son of the late Charles J. Sr. and Sarah Corrigan McGuirk. He was the beloved husband of Josephine Seifridsberger McGuirk for 61 years. Charles was a graduate of LaSalle Institute, class of 1959. He was a retiree of the Ford Motor Co. in Green Island where he served for more than 16 years. Charles enjoyed dancing, singing and was a true collector of materials he could re-purpose into useful items. His greatest pride in life was his family. In addition to his wife, Josephine, he is survived by his children, Charles J. III, Matthew J., Gregory J. and Sean M. McGuirk, Maureen A. McIntyre, Eileen M. Catlin, and Amy P. Shea. He has 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sally McEvilly and Patrick McGuirk. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Henry's Church, Averill Park. Interment will follow in St. Henry's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Henry's Church, 17 Crystal Lake Road, Averill Park, NY, 12018.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020