Sbarboro, Charles J. Jr. WORCESTER, Mass. Charles J. Sbarboro Jr., 85, passed into heaven on May 10, 2020, at Notre Dame Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center in Worcester, Mass. as a result of complications from COVID-19. Charles was born in Albany to Charles J. Sr. and Delphine (Bisi) Sbarboro. Charles graduated from Coxsackie-Athens Central High School and followed in his father's footsteps by attending Villanova University. After graduating from Villanova in 1955, he served his country in the United States Army. When he returned from his service, he was employed by The Hartford Insurance Company. During his 40 years of service with The Hartford he lived in Pittsfield, Mass., Rochester, and Avon, Conn. where he worked in various field and home office claims management roles. He was active in golf leagues at The Hartford and was known to enjoy an occasional card game with friends. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church in Coxsackie. His faith and family were especially important to him. At an early age, Charles became one of the youngest owners of a car which began his lifelong interest in classic and antique cars. He could identify any car without hesitation and for over 50 years made an annual trip to the Antique Automobile Club of America's Fall Meet in Hershey, Pa. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with friends playing golf in Tuesday and Wednesday morning golf leagues. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 548. He took great pride in maintaining his yard and his garden. Charles was happy to spend a warm afternoon listening to music and reading on his porch. He had a great love for his dogs and was as faithful to them as they were to him. He also enjoyed regularly dining out at local restaurants in Greene County where he made lifelong friendships. Whether he was known to them as Charles or Charlie, anyone who knew him, learned that he always took a keen interest in others, he enjoyed making people laugh, and he had a wise view of the world. He leaves his sister Delphine (Robert) Pape of Shrewsbury, Mass.; and his niece Delphine (Matthew) Soucie of West Simsbury, Conn. They will miss his quick-wit, his playful teasing and his love for family, music and traditions. His family would like to thank the staff at Notre Dame for the compassionate care that they gave to him. Due to the current situation, graveside services will take place on Thursday, May 14, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Coxsackie with a memorial Mass to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to St. Mary's Church, 80 Mansion Street, Coxsackie, NY, 12051. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to W.C. Brady's Sons Inc., Coxsackie. Condolences may be made at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2020.